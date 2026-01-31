Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey, has ended its theatrical run. Released amid low pre-release buzz, the film started its run on a low note and failed to build momentum. With such a run, a disappointing collection at the Indian box office was on the cards, and that’s exactly what happened. The film concluded its run by earning less than 10 crores. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood comedy entertainer was theatrically released on January 16. It opened to mostly negative reviews from critics. While Pulkit and Varun were praised for their earnest performances, the film received criticism for its weak writing and overall poor execution. Among the ticket-buying audience, it received mostly negative word of mouth, which restricted the growth of collections.

How much did Rahu Ketu earn at the Indian box office?

Rahu Ketu had low pre-release buzz, resulting in a slow start of 1 crore. Over the first weekend, there was some growth, but it wasn’t enough. By the end of the opening week, it earned only 6.1 crores. In the second week, things became worse, and just 27 lakh came in. Due to such a poor response, the film was out of theaters in just two weeks. Overall, it concluded the run at a dismal 6.37 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 7.51 crore gross.

Box office verdict of Rahu Ketu

While there’s no official word on the budget, Rahu Ketu’s estimated cost is 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 6.37 crore net, thus recovering only 25.48% of its budget. With a 74.52% deficit, the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 6.37 crores

Deficit – 18.63 crores

Deficit% – 74.52%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The comedy entertainer is written and directed by Vipul Vig. It was produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Suraj Singh, Varsha Kukreja, and Pragati Deshmukh under the banner of Zee Studios and BLive Productions. It was distributed by Zee Studios.

