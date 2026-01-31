Krantijyoti Vidyalay, starring Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, Harish Dudhade, has turned out to be a blockbuster success. It has kicked off 2026 on a high note for the Marathi film industry. Recently, the film wrapped up its fourth week at the Indian box office by raking in impressive ROI (return on investment). Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Marathi social drama has surprised everyone with its glorious run. In the 8-day extended opening week, it scored a solid 6.14 crores. It was followed by a surprising 42.67% jump, with 8.76 crores coming in the second week. In the third week, it dropped by 36.18% and earned 5.59 crores. In the fourth week, it dropped by just 36.67% and scored 3.54 crores. Overall, it has earned 24.03 crore net at the Indian box office in 29 days, which equals 28.35 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Week 3 – 5.59 crores

Week 4 – 3.54 crores

Total – 24.03 crores

Makes a staggering 500% returns!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay was made at an estimated budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 24.03 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment of 20.03 crores. Calculated further, it equals an impressive 500.75% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crores

India net collection – 24.03 crores

ROI – 20.03 crores

ROI% – 500.75%

Verdict – Super Hit

Soon to overtake Dashavatar

Krantijyoti Vidyalay currently stands at 24.03 crores, and it needs 19 lakh more to beat Dashavatar (24.21 crores). Once it surpasses Dashavatar, it will become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Considering the ongoing momentum, the feat is expected to be achieved by the fifth Saturday (day 31).

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers in the post-COVID era:

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67crores Dashavatar – 24.21 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Valathu Vashathe Kallan Box Office Collection Day 1: 3rd Biggest Opening For Jeetu Joseph Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News