Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, is enjoying a fantastic run at the North American box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is chasing the lifetime collection of Gadar 2. But will it emerge victorious? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has Border 2 earned in North America?

According to Venky Box Office, Border 2 has grossed $102K on day 7 in North America. It witnessed a 35% drop compared to $158K garnered on Wednesday. There’s competition from multiple Indian releases, including Dhurandhar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Anaganaga Oka Raju, among others. But the good news is that Sunny Deol starrer is the leading choice of the audience in the USA/ Canada markets.

The cumulative total at the North America box office surges to $2.19 million. The second weekend is around the corner, and with a favorable boost, the epic war action drama should smoothly cross the $2.50 million mark.

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 North America Box Office

In its lifetime, the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2 earned $3.64 million in its lifetime in North America. Border 2 needs a jump of only 66% to become Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film in the overseas circuit.

It is confirmed that Border 2 will enter the $3 million club before concluding its run in North America. But the pace in the second week will largely determine whether it beats Gadar 2.

More about Border 2

Border 2 was released in theatres worldwide on January 23, 2026. The ensemble cast features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. It is produced under the banner of T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Closer Than Ever To The 300 Crore Club, Will Ranveer Singh Join The League Of Shah Rukh Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News