Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has made a good start at the Indian box office. The Bollywood action thriller is facing strong competition from Border 2, which is dominating the ticket windows. Despite that, the YRF production has unlocked two big milestones on its opening day. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to the latest update, Mardaani 3 earned 4 crores on day 1. It was a word-of-mouth-dependent affair. Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial opened to rave reviews, which led to significant spot bookings throughout the day. There’s also competition from Dhurandhar, apart from Border 2, so it will be interesting to see how it fares during the remaining days of the opening weekend.

Records #1 opening in the Mardaani franchise

A big milestone has been unlocked! Rani Mukerji’s latest release has surpassed its predecessor to score the franchise best opening. Although the expectations were much higher, it left behind Mardaani 2 by a small margin. All said and done, a win is a win!

Check out the Mardaani franchise at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mardaani 3: 4 crores Mardaani 2: 3.8 crores Mardaani: 3.75 crores

Where does it stand among the 2026 openers in Bollywood?

Rani Mukerji’s threequel has crossed the opening days of Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel to become the 3rd biggest opener in Bollywood this year. It stayed behind Border 2 and Ikkis.

Take a look at the opening day collections of Bollywood films in 2026 (highest to lowest):

Border 2 – 32.1 crores Ikkis – 7.28 crores Mardaani 3 – 4 crores Happy Patel – 1.25 crores Rahu Ketu – 1 crores

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 3

India net – 4 crores

India gross – 4.72 crores

