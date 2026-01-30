Border 2 enjoyed dominance at the ticket windows in the first week of its box office run. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer now has a new competition. Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 has arrived in cinemas today. The exciting part is that the threequel dominated the morning occupancy. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 registered an occupancy of 8.97% during the morning shows on day 1. Considering the limited screen count due to the battle with Border 2 and Dhurandhar, the footfalls were respectable. All eyes are now on the growth during the second half of the day.

Border 2 Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy

On the other hand, Border 2 witnessed a morning occupancy of 6.58% on day 8. It remained on similar lines as Thursday, which registered admissions of 6.67% during the morning shows. Sunny Deol starrer has concluded its first week on a fantastic note. All eyes are now on the pace during the evening and night shows, which could set the stage for a promising start to the second week.

Mardaani 3 Day 1 vs Border 2 Day 8 Morning Occupancy

One could say it’s an “Ek Naari Sabpe Bhaari” scenario because Mardaani 3 recorded considerably higher admissions than Border 2 during the morning shows today. It is a word-of-mouth dependent affair, and while the early reviews were fantastic, it is now to be seen where Rani Mukerji’s action thriller lands at the box office on its opening day. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, both films are also facing competition from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. The Bollywood spy action thriller has entered its 9th week today, but refuses to slow down. However, it is indeed interesting to see three films, all with good content, fighting it out at the ticket windows.

