Rani Mukerji has arrived on the big screens with her much-anticipated action thriller, Mardaani 3. The trailer received a fantastic response, but it looks like Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial will be a word-of-mouth dependent affair. It has concluded the advance booking for day 1 on a fair note. Scroll below for the box office update!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to the final update, Mardaani 3 has registered advance booking worth 1.16 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In the last 24 hours, it saw an impressive 141% jump. But expectations were higher for the final pre-sales because of the massive success of the franchise so far. Around 39K tickets were sold nationwide from around 5K shows.

Maharashtra remained the best-performing state, contributing 29.62 lakhs to the total pre-sales. Even Delhi gave a tough fight, with advance bookings worth 23.14 lakhs. The other leading circuits were Karnataka and Gujarat, among others.

Will it make the highest opening in the Mardaani franchise?

There’s a big obstacle on the way as Mardaani 3 is facing competition from Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2. It is dominating the ticket windows with strong word-of-mouth. Rani Mukerji starrer will have to fight back with unmissable content to drive footfalls to the theatres.

As per Koimoi’s predictions, Mardaani 3 will land around 3.5-4.5 crores on the opening day. It has the potential to beat Mardaani 2 (3.8 crores) and record the #1 opening. The box office journey began with decent occupancy during the morning shows. All eyes are now on the growth during the evening and night shows.

Check out the Mardaani franchise at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mardaani 2: 3.8 crores Mardaani: 3.75 crores

