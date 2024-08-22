Today, it’s a special day for YRF as their successful franchise, Mardaani, completed a decade. Yes, the Rani Mukerji-led franchise is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and on this special occasion, the production house announced the third installment of the franchise. So, as Mardaani 2 has been officially announced, let’s have a look at the Indian box office run of the previous two installments and their budgets.

The first installment, directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, was released in 2014. Upon its release, it received positive reviews from critics, and even at ticket windows, it enjoyed a successful run, all thanks to glowing word-of-mouth. With a steady trend, the film went on to earn a good total of 36 crores net at the Indian box office.

The domestic total of 36 crores was impressive as Mardaani was reportedly made on a budget of just 17 crores. Against such a controlled cost, the film raked in an ROI (return on investment) of 19 crores. Calculated further, it equals 111.76% returns, securing itself a Hit verdict at the Indian box office.

After a five-year gap, the franchise returned to the big screens with Mardaani 2 in 2019, and Gopi Puthran handled the direction. This one, too, was well received by critics, who praised the direction, screenplay, and performances. Even the audience gave it a thumbs-up, helping the film attract good footfalls.

Made at a reported cost of just 23.50 crores, Mardaani 2 earned 47.51 crores at the Indian box office, yielding an ROI of 24.01 crores. Calculated further, it equals 102.17% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it was a Hit in the domestic market.

Combining the budgets of both films, the cumulative cost of the Mardaani franchise stands at 40.50 crores. Against this cost, it collected 83.51 crores at the Indian box office, thus yielding an ROI of 43.01 crores and 106.19% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

