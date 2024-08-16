The entire country is mourning over the heinous crime committed in the Kolkata rape case. Indians are protesting in different parts of the world and demanding fast-track justice. Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Kriti Sanon also condemned the act. But do you remember when Rani Mukerji said women must be courageous to avoid #MeToo? Scroll below for all the details!

In 2018, journalist Rajeev Masand conducted the Actress Roundtable, featuring six actresses – Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Tabu, and Taapsee Pannu. The actresses spoke at length about women getting better roles, career choices, and #MeToo, among other subjects.

While addressing #MeToo, Rani Mukerji said, “I think as a woman, you have to be that powerful yourself. If you ever come to a situation like that, you have the courage to say ‘back off.’ Everything relates to what you want in your life. If they are ever in a situation like that, they should make sure that the man suffers right there and then. Either kick him between his legs or give him a jhapad (slap) of his lifetime. He will remember it and become fearful of not doing it again.”

Deepika Padukone did not look very convinced with that suggestion. She responded, “I don’t think everyone is constructed with that sort of DNA, unfortunately.” Alia Bhatt and other actresses agreed to her statement.

Anushka Sharma also pointed out how the conversation should be about how men need to change instead of what women should do to protect themselves. Rani Mukerji maintained, “We have to take responsibility for our own selves” rather than depending upon how the other person is going to behave.

Deepika Padukone clapped back, “We’re now talking about self-defense. Why should it even get to that stage where I need to learn how to defend myself? All of these things are great, but nip it in the bud; that situation itself should not arise.”

Rani blamed women who raise such boys to go on to commit such misappropriate actions. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and others present on the panel were left speechless.

Later, Rani Mukerji received a lot of backlash for her controversial remarks. Take a look at a snippet of the conversation below:

