Unfortunately, when Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his personal life, his statements are misconstrued. He recently praised his wife, Alia Bhatt, for how she has changed little things about herself to ensure he is at peace. The Animal star also called his partner an “overachiever” and “extremely intelligent.” But unfortunately, nobody is talking about it. Scroll below for the read-worthy highlights of their relationship.

Ranbir recently sat down with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath for a heart-to-heart conversation about his personal and professional life. He also opened up about the tag of “casanova” and “cheater” that he was labeled with after his unsuccessful relationships with two leading actresses of Bollywood (Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif).

Here are three revelations made by RK about his married life with Alia Bhatt:

Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the “loud tone”

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his father and mother, Rishi and Neetu, were going through a rough patch and would often fight with each other during his childhood. He spent most of his time sitting on the stairs of their bungalow as his parents, always scared and on the edge, as he heard them quarrel.

Alia Bhatt toning down her loud tone after marriage has a Rishi Kapoor connection. “She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father’s tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that’s not easy when you’ve lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way,” Ranbir Kapoor revealed.

On top of it, Ranbir Kapoor also confessed that he hasn’t done enough yet. “She’s someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There’s a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there’s something I did to put her at ease, but I don’t think I’ve done it yet,” he added.

So Alia changing her entire core to stay with Ranbir isn’t entirely true! She’s just protecting him against those triggers; isn’t that something every partner would do?

RK: “We’re adjusting.”

No, Ranbir did not say that Alia is alone, letting go of her personality in order to make their marriage work. He meant that it’s a collective effort they are both making. He said, “Especially when you’re in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She’s also letting go of her personality. We’re adjusting to each other to make it liveable for each other. Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. It’s impossible for two people to like each other the way they are.”

So trolls calling it a “sad existence” and asking Alia Bhatt to remind herself who she is, is again unnecessary.

Alia Bhatt is an “overachiever”

During the chat, Ranbir Kapoor also praised his wife and said Alia is an “overachiever,” “extremely intelligent,” and “very passionate about work.” Intentional or unintentional, this is a very smart response to all the haters, either calling her dumb or crediting nepotism for her success.

If this isn’t couple goals, what would be? So it’s high time we start rooting for Ralia instead of making their marriage a controversial bond, something far from reality!

