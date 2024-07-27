When Zoya Akhtar Called Out Bollywood Actresses, "They'd Rather Be In A Big Hero Film" & Left Kriti Sanon In Disbelief, Check Out Her Reaction!

Content in Bollywood has majorly evolved, and today, we have female actresses leading big-budget films. Alia Bhatt is all set to shoulder YRF’s first female spy film, and Deepika Padukone is set to debut as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. But Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar once called out B’Town divas for not wanting to carry the burden of success. Scroll below for more details!

Gender disparity has been one of the most discussed subjects in Bollywood. But directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali are rewriting history with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, and web shows like Heeramandi led by Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and other actresses.

During her appearance on Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar addressed the subject of women leading big projects and shared, “A lot of the time, even the actresses don’t want to do it. The first question they’ll ask you is ‘who is the guy in the film?’ They don’t want to carry the burden. They’d rather be in a big hero-led film than carry their own film. A lot of the time, the actresses are not interested themselves.”

Kriti Sanon was also a part of the panel and seemed quite shocked listening to the revelations by Zoya Akhtar. She reacted, “Really?” She went onto share her take and said, “I feel like someone needs to really take the front and the risk on positioning a female-led film on that scale.”

On the other hand, Zoya also praised some Bollywood actresses, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan, for breaking the boundaries and shouldering female-led films.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting for a spin-off to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara titled Jee Le Zara, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar, who is also involved in Jee Le Zara, previously revealed that the team is working out dates amid the choc-o-block schedule of the three leading actresses – Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra.

