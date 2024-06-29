Fans were beaming with joy as Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal last Sunday. The newlyweds also faced unnecessary hate over their interfaith marriage. But eyeballs have now been raised as they spark pregnancy rumors after a recent visit to a hospital in Mumbai. Scroll below as we quickly revisit three family controversies around their wedding!

Zaheer and Sonakshi tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. This was followed by a grand celebration in the evening, attended by many Bollywood colleagues. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the others who joined in the celebrations.

Within a week of their marriage, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have sparked pregnancy rumors. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, the lovebirds were spotted at Kokilaben Hospital earlier this morning, and fans are wondering if they’re secretly expecting and visited the doctor for a checkup.

A user commented, “Pregnancy confirmed?”

Another reacted, “Ranbir Kapoor aur Alia Bhatt ki baby 4 mahine pehle aayi toh kisi ko koi problem nahi hua ..live and let live”

“Now you all know why shatrughan sinha agreed to this marriage,” a user wrote.

A user reacted, “pregnancy alert”

We did a fact check, and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal actually went to visit Shatrughan Sinha, who’s been admitted for a routine checkup.

Meanwhile, here’s a quick look back at three major controversies around their wedding:

Brother Luv Sinha skips the wedding ceremony

After clarifying that he is not involved in the wedding planning, Luv Sinha left fans heartbroken when he gave Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding a miss. He also reportedly unfollowed her sister on Instagram. The exact reason remains unknown, but Shatrughan Sinha did confess that there were family rifts ahead of the big day.

Momma Poonam Sinha unfollows Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram

While Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attended the wedding ceremony, Sona’s mother continues to unfollow her on Instagram. This is quite unusual because she’s following six people in total, including her husband and sons, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha hinted at daughter Sonakshi Sinha making her own decisions

Initially, Shatrughan Sinha maintained that he was unaware of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s upcoming wedding. He also hinted that children do not take permission but make their own decisions in today’s world.

It is also to be noted that neither Poonam Sinha nor Shatru has shared any celebration posts on their Instagram. Interestingly, the Sholay actor praised Karan Deol and Drisha Acharaya’s wedding reception last year with quite a lengthy post.

