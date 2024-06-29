Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the biggest superstars of Bollywood. While one may think there must be some commonality towards the recipe of success, their working patterns are rather poles apart. Actor Govind Namdev, who has been fortunate enough to work with both, is sharing details of their professional conduct. Scroll below for all the details!

Govind Namdev worked with Shah Rukh Khan on the 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The film, co-starring Juhi Chawla as the leading female, was a flop at the box office, with collections of only 10.74 crores. On the other hand, the 69-year-old actor worked with Salman Khan during Wanted. He played Police Commissioner Ashraf Taufiq Khan.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Govind Namdev revealed Salman Khan barely interacts with the cast and crew on sets. He maintains “kaam se kaam” and does not divulge in personal conversations. Once in a while, the Tiger 3 superstar would share his experience of working with his father, Salim Khan, “kuch bhi tedha kiya toh padti thi humko.” But that’s about it!

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is really involved with his team. Govind Namdev recalled their time on Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and added, “I had heard a lot about workaholics, jinhe sirf kaam ki dhun hoti hai (who want to only work). I had heard about them, but I saw it the first time when I worked with Shah Rukh Khan… we worked throughout the day, then at night he mingled with the whole crew, we ate together and then, because he was also the producer, he worked till 2 am.”

He also shared how Shah Rukh Khan had to fly to Chennai the next day for a function, but he had barely slept for 3.5 hours before taking the flight. “He will smoke like a chimney and keep working, keep thinking about what to do next. Superstars usually have this attitude, these tantrums, but not him,” Govind Namdev concluded.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki (2023).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was seen in Tiger 3 apart from his cameo role in Pathaan.

