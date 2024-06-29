Kill Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

What’s Good: The action sequences

What’s Bad: Not for the faint-hearted

Loo Break: It’s a short movie, you can wait

Watch or Not?: If you love violent action films, yes!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 105 Minutes

User Rating:

NSG Commando Amrit (Lakshya) boards a train to New Delhi, in which his girlfriend Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), engaged against her will in Ranchi, is also travelling. Accompanied by his colleague and friend Viresh (Abhishek Chauhan), Amrit’s journey takes a dangerous turn when a gang of dacoits, led by Fani (Raghav Juyal), board the train, threatening passengers and robbing their belongings. What starts as a routine train ride quickly transforms into an exhilarating thrill ride as Amrit goes on a deadly spree to rescue his fellow passengers.

Kill Movie Review: Script Analysis

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has written and directed ‘Kill’. From the beginning, the film grabs your attention with a swift-moving storyline. After a romantic moment between Amrit and Tulika on the train, Fani and his gang storm in, attacking and robbing passengers. As the train speeds through growing darkness, the night promises to be deadly. Initially following the protocol, Amrit refrains from killing, enduring blows and punches until his friend’s and lover’s lives are threatened. However, after a devastating loss, Amrit’s rage takes over, and he goes on a relentless, merciless killing spree, unlike anything we’ve seen in Hindi cinema before.

‘Kill’ is shot entirely within the restricted space of a train compartment. Thus, there are no distractions, and we are focused on Amrit’s brutal killings of the villains up close! The cramped space intensifies the violence and brutality, purposely discomforting the audience as intended by Nagesh. The only respite is to close your eyes when the tension becomes too overwhelming. We are often on the edge of our seats as we witness the nightmare unfolding on screen.

Despite being an action film, ‘Kill’ doesn’t lack emotional depth. Along with Amrit and Tulika’s love story, even the antagonists are given a touch of sentiment. Amrit’s unstoppable brutality terrifies them to the core, leaving them with tears and breakdowns as they witness their men being ruthlessly dropped dead. These are just dacoits who aimed to rob people. Amrit’s wrath terrifies them and exposes their fear and vulnerability. Hence, at one point, Fani, who himself is callous, frighteningly asks Amrit, “Aise kaun marta hai bey” or “rakshak nahi rakshas ho tum” (who kills this way? You’re not a protector, but a monster).

The film captivates with its brilliant and gruesome fight sequences and emotional highs. However, the narrative may sometimes feel repetitive, with Amrit enduring, falling, and rising to fight again. The final 20 minutes are truly nail-biting, delivering a thrilling and remarkable climax.

Kill Movie Review: Star Performance

Lakshya delivers a standout performance as Amrit, perfectly executing every kick and punch. In this exceptional debut film, he relies less on dialogue and more on conveying intense emotions, particularly rage, through his physicality. Initially, his punches are soft, but they gradually escalate into brutally powerful actions as the story unfolds and he experiences profound loss. Lakshya’s portrayal is both compelling and convincing, showcasing his ability to embody the character’s transformation with intensity.

To justify the hero’s transition to mercilessness, the villain must be extremely provocative, and Raghav Juyal’s portrayal of Fani achieves exactly that. Through his actions, words, and brazen demeanour, he consistently triggers strong reactions from others. Raghav’s performance not only presents a daunting challenge to Lakshya’s Amrit but also adds a compelling layer of entertainment that amplifies the film’s thrilling tone. The actor’s words and actions leave a profound impact. Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, and Ashish Vidyarthi play their parts well.

Kill Movie Review: Direction, Music

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s direction shines brightly in the action scenes, skillfully navigating the confined space of a train compartment. However, his vision wouldn’t be as outstanding without cinematographer Rafey Mehmood, whose seamless camera work captures every moment with precision and clarity. With a runtime of just 105 minutes, the film’s pacing is smartly managed, especially given its heavy action-packed nature.

Visually, the action and fight sequences are intense, but they are elevated further by a powerful background score. Vikram Montrone and Shashwat Sachdev’s thrilling compositions enhance the scenes, intensifying the overall experience.

Kill Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, ‘Kill’ is a gripping and intense action thriller that holds your attention from start to finish. Lakshya and Raghav Juyal deliver solid performances, while Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s direction fills the screen with raw emotions and riveting action. The film’s blood-splattered and grisly sequences create discomfort and keep you engrossed throughout.

Three and a half stars!

Kill Trailer

Kill releases in theatres on 05 July, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Kill.

Must Read: Sharmajee Ki Beti Movie Review: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Brings A Tale That Touches Your Heart But Doesn’t Reside There Taking A Swift Exit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News