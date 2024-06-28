Karan Johar’s Dharma Production & Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment have teamed up to bring an action movie that has never been attempted before in India. Their globally acclaimed movie, Kill, is finally ready to be released in India after doing wonders at film festivals. With its meteoric ratings, Kill promises to be a bloody and fun-filled ride. After much anticipation, actor Lakshya is all set to make his glorifying debut with the action thriller. The buzz on the street is that anyone and everyone who has seen ‘Kill’ has nothing but praises for the actor. Even so, at a recent event, the actor was asked if he believed he was the ‘next big action star,’ and Lakshya’s response was winning hearts.

The action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is regarded as Bollywood’s most violent movie. The film’s trailer has already teased gory violence and bloodshed. Kill stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles.

The movie had its world premiere and received positive reviews from critics who gave it an extremely high rating. After receiving acclaim worldwide, the film is receiving more love in the heartlands. At a recent screening event in Patna, a journalist asked Lakshya if he believed he was the next big action star.

The actor’s quick wit and response to the question received roaring applause. And the critics and fans in the auditorium just started shouting praises at him and giving him a roaring round of applause.

Lakshya’s humble demeanor and response were a sight to see in an actor who has put his heart and soul into the movie. Kill has achieved a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been recommended by the best of the best on Letterboxed. Even the word-of-mouth reviews of the film are setting it up to be a thrilling ride.

The trailer for Kill sets the tone for what seems to be the bloodiest fight in Hindi cinema by a long shot. The movie centers around, is shot in a train setup, and does not let you get off your seat even for a minute.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “During a train trip to New Delhi, a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits.” Kill is arriving in the theaters on July 5.

