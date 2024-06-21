Whenever we say Karan Johar, all one can dream of is a chiffon saree, a beautiful snow-capped mountain, some out-of-the-world good-looking stars decked up in the best costumes, and the grandeur of the set lighting up every frame. But the filmmaker is dropping all this to enter into a bloody world with Kill.

But Dharma has changed its gear completely, bringing probably one of the most violent films of the current generation. The action film stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, who promised the bloodiest fight in the film trailer itself.

Kill Makes A Record

Now, Kill has achieved a milestone even before it arrived in the theaters. The film, which has already been premiered in festivals, has been welcomed and appreciated by global critics and the film has made a record on Rotten Tomatoes beating one of the biggest films of 2023!

Kill Ranks Better Than Animal

Currently, on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, Kill stands 214% higher in ratings than Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor & Anil Kapoor. This might be a very exciting comparison since Animal was presented as the supreme parameter of violence in Bollywood in particular. While Animal has a rating of only 30%, Kill beats it by a grand margin with 94% rating.

Here are three reasons why Kill is getting such high ratings and reviews even before its release.

A ‘Picture’ Speaks A Thousand Words

In Kill’s case, the trailer of the film spoke a thousand words. It was totally delivering what it was promising – bloodshed and violence choreographed and stylized in a manner Bollywood might not have seen before. So the trailer has generated interest to very high level.

The John Wickish & Nobody World

It is one of the few Bollywood films who successfully enters the John Wickish world it has tried to create with the violence and bloodshed. While Hollywood aces such worlds, Bollywood could seldom make it believable until Kill Trailer arrived and delivered big time.

Following The Bloody Route Bloody Well!

There have been very few films that could present violence as a romanticized art form. Kill, currently with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is one of the frontrunners of the genre. It has also surpassed Sholay, which is rated at 93%, hinting that Bollywood is ready for a new world more wicked than Gabbar!

Kill stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in the lead and the action film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Criticized Him For Posing With Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Deemed ‘Animal’ A ‘Horrible, Misogynistic Movie’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News