The much-awaited Kill trailer was released on June 12, 2024. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, this action-thriller film stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, where it received rave reviews.

As soon as the trailer dropped online, netizens couldn’t stop praising it. Indians love action movies, and this one is filled with fantastic stunts, intense violence, and bloodshed. The audience has been eagerly anticipating Lakshya’s big-screen appearance, and their excitement is evident from the reactions to the trailer on Instagram and YouTube.

Praising the action scenes in Kill Trailer, someone commented, “Now it’s a proper action movie with gore, violence at its raw form. Can’t wait to board this train.” “Ye ta pakka superhit haa . Maja agaya . Let’s see 5 july,” wrote another person. Someone even mentioned Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and shared their excitement for Lakshya’s upcoming release. The person posted, “Pehle Animal Ab Ye Violence Ka Baap I’m So Excited For ”Kill” I Hope Kill Is Going To Be Blockbuster For Sure’.”

Netizens not only praised the gripping action and violence in the trailer, but also Lakshya. “Lakshya the new heartthrob?”, a fan posted in the comments section.

“Lakshya Lalwani had always spark, when i saw him in warrior high and he literally proved himself in Sony TV historical drama series Porus And I am really happy that he declined the offer of Dostana 2,” posted a fan who has been following the actor’s work since his TV days.

Dance India Dance 3 contingent Raghav Juyal is also part of Kill. A fan praised the dancer-actor, stating, ” Raghav is not simply acting; he is just living in that character.”

Take a look at some reactions to the Kill Trailer –

In every post the makers have shared, they’ve hinted that the film contains intense violent content. For fans of the crime action thriller genre, Kill is definitely going to be an exciting watch.

The movie releases in theatres on July 5, 2024.

