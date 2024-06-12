Karan Johar, as a producer, is entering the 2.0 phase, where Dharma sheds its cute romantic vibes and enters the gory, bloody world with Kill! Over all these years, what has been Dharma Productions identical with apart from talent? It has been beautiful snow-capped mountains, chiffon saree-clad women, and heartwarming romance. But the new offering by the production house is an eye-opener!

The action film stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Manikatla. It is probably the new phase at Dharma Productions that has been shouldered by Sikhya Entertainment as well. The film was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and the trailer promises a lot.

If you have seen Nobody and are a fan of the world, then this John Wickish meets Nobody world is here for you in a very Desi Bollywood flick that has been titled Kill. The trailer comes with a trigger warning since there is a lot of violence involved.

But the action scenes have been choreographed with such sharpness that you just keep following the chases, not blinking your eye even in the trailer. Kill is a revenge drama and probably a more violent one than Aamir Khan from Ghajini, who was ready to kill the world if needed, all for his lost lover.

Rughav Juyal’s screen-presence seems like a surprise as the antagonist. However, protagonist Lakshya is the untamed wild animal who is aroused once you enter his territory and irritate him. While Lakshya unleashes his fury as the wild beast who seems to have no stopping, the film will turn into the most violent films one would have seen.

The bloodshed and the weapon introduce Lakshya as the newest action star in the making of a film that might mark the new era of action films in India. Looking forward to Kill that releases on July 5. The film has already received great reviews at international film festivals and hope it starts a new wave of choreographed bloody violent films in India as well!

Check out the trailer here.

