While both the 2005 original Ghajini made in Tamil and the Hindi remake with Aamir Khan in 2008 proved to be blockbusters at the box-office, it seems the fans won’t ever get the sequel of it. Speaking at an event, the film’s director AR Murugadoss quashed rumours about Ghajini 2 while also talking about how people are now fed-up with the “pan-india” tag.

Speaking of Ghajini, apart from Aamir, the Bollywood remake also starred Asin in a lead role and went on to become one of the biggest movies at the time. Also, the movie became the first-ever Bollywood inductee in the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Read on to know what Mr. Murugadoss had to say about Ghajini 2.

According to The Indian Express, AR Murugadoss cleared the air on the reports that suggested he was working on the sequel of Ghajini. Clarifying the matter, the filmmaker said, “I don’t know of any idea about Ghajini 2, the girl (Asin’s character Kalpana) died, and he (Aamir Khan’s Sanjay) had short-term memory loss” adding, “I will do something fresh. I have a couple of scripts, I will do something new for Hindi.” The director then spoke how people are exhausted with the term pan-india while talking about his newly-produced film August 16 1947. He shared, “I am happy to be in Mumbai, and to see you all after a long time, this time as a producer. I know you are all fed up with the tag pan-India.”

Murugadoss added, “But this one will surprise you, you will enjoy it. When we started the film, we wanted to make it as a Tamil film, once the shoot was finished, one of the producers watched it and said, ‘This film has the capacity and potential to reach a wider audience, why can’t we dub it in other languages’?”

Speaking of pan-India movies, several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies like KGF 1 and 2, RRR, Baahubali 1 and 2, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 among others have performed exceptionally well.

