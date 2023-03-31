Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes we all have read or watched at some point in our lifetime. It is still one of the epic detective thriller series ever made. Be it the novels or Robert Downey Jr’s movie, or Benedict Cumberbatch’s web series. Now, it seems BBC Studios India is trying to expand their horizon and bring the global thriller to the Indian audience with a Hindi adaptation. As per reports, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey have been chosen for the lead cast. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

So far, BBC has successfully adapted for the Indian audience more than one show, including Criminal Justice, Luther, The Office, Doctor Foster, Press, and The Night Manager. Now, they are exploring more with two new series, ‘The Fall’ with Saqib Saleem and Regina Cassandra and Sherlock Holmes.

As reported by Peepingmoon.com, BBC Studios India is making one of the most popular British detective crime drama series, Sherlock Holmes, in an Indian version. As per the reports, Bengali filmmaker, Srijit Mukherji known for Bollywood projects like Sherdill and Shabaash Mithu has donned the director’s cap for the series, and Kay Kay Menon will be seen as Sherlock Holmes, while Ranvir Shorey will play Dr Watson’s character.

The show has been in talks since last year, and it’s finally going to roll out on the shooting floors on April 3, 2023, in Kolkata. Well, we are quite sure that the British Sherlock Holmes’ Indian adaptation will have a Bengali touch to it because of Srijit Mukherji.

For the unversed, Kay Kay Menon, who is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood, will be seen as Sherlock Holmes in the Indian adaptation, where we had seen Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) as Holmes in the original British series. And on the other hand, Ranvir Shorey will be playing Martin Freeman’s Dr Watson character in the show.

Sherlock Holmes is about a detective and his way of solving crimes with his doctor partner Dr Watson set in the 21st-century of London. As it seems the first season of the Indian series will explore Sherlock and Watson’s friendship and how they begin their detective journey together. So far, no OTT platform has been attached to the series.

Are you excited about Sherlock Holmes’ Indian adaptation with Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey? We are absolutely thrilled to see what Srijit Mukherji has in store for us. Let us know your thoughts!

