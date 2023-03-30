Indian television shows have often been criticised for portraying weak female leads and regressive storylines. But it was not always this way. Believe it or not, many hit 90s TV serials were way ahead of their time and had relatable plots and characters. One such show was Hip Hip Hurray which revolved around the lives of a bunch of school kids. While the series ended in 2001, one of its scenes’ recently surfaced online and got the netizens talking. Scroll on to learn more.

The teen drama was released in 1998 and ran for almost three years. The show was about a group of 12th-standard students and their problems. The coming-of-age drama discussed relationships, friendships, exams, health, mental health and even drugs.

A clip from Hip Hip Hurray, shared by a page called 90skid, has recently gone viral on Twitter. In the scene, a group of seven friends were discussing the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It is to note that K3H was released around the same year as the show and was a hit at the box office. Despite the success, the show’s characters were not impressed with the film’s plot and found it quite problematic.

Nilanjana Sengupta, who played the role of Mona on Hip Hip Hurray, called Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a stupid movie. She pointed out that when Kajol, the lead actress in the film, had short hair and behaved like a tomboy and played basketball, then she did not get the love of her life – Rahul, aka Shah Rukh Khan. But when she transformed her image, wore sarees and makeup, then SRK fell in love with her. She said, “Director ne auroton ko kitni dakhyanusi way mein project kiya hai yaar.”

Take a Look:

Hip hip hurray was so ahead of its time..#90skid pic.twitter.com/9M1SAlyDj4 — 90skid (@memorable_90s) March 28, 2023

They even called out Karan Johar and said, “Ye director khud 24-25 saal ka hai na, wo kuch different trend la sakta tha, mindset thora alag kar sakta tha, but nahi, wahi ghisa-pita style use karna hai. I think usne ye sab commercial value ke liye kiya hai. It’s pathetic.”

Netizens are truly impressed with their review and complimented Hip Hip Hurray for standing out from the crowd from the beginning. They said –

One user wrote, “This show was the real deal back in the day. The actual Indian version of Friends. Parental control on TV and this show was also a hurdle to overcome.”

Another said, “It was such an epic experience watching this show. It touched on so many real issues.”

A netizen wrote, “Should have picked it up from there. But now we are stuck with “Tum cooker me channe chadakar aayi thi, tab rasode me kaun tha!!!!”

A more added, “Such woke crowd, ahead of its time.”

Recently, Karan Johar confessed that he regretted changing Kajol’s appearance in the movie. Well, Hip Hip Hurray figured that out first!

