Actress Malaika Arora and Singer Guru Randhawa recently took the internet by storm with a sneak peek of their sizzling chemistry from their song which is yet to release. This is the first time ever we’ll see the two of them together onscreen for a single, and this video is just raising the temperature high. Scroll below to read the details!

Taken during the shoot of the music video, we can see Malaika looking drop-dead gorgeous while Guru looks dapper as ever. With her suave and gracious moves, Malla is surely making us fall for her all over again, and their refreshing chemistry is surely a treat for their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa

The viral clip is from their upcoming music video ‘Tera Hi Khayal, it’s audio was out last year from Guru Randhawa’s debut album ‘Man Of The Moon.’ If the glimpse is such a hook, we surely can’t wait for the full video & we are hooked on Malaika Arora’s look.

Are you excited to watch Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa together? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

