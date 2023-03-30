Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines recently after claiming she was pushed into a corner in Bollywood. This has propelled her to look for opportunities in the West. Now Rakhi Sawant, in her devil-may-care attitude, is questioning the actress for staying quiet all this time.

Soon after Priyanka’s explosive interview with an international podcast, Kangana Ranaut came out to support the actress and blamed Karan Johar for banning Chopra from the film industry. This has also reignited controversy on social media.

Rakhi Sawant seemingly disagreed with Priyanka Chopra’s statements and took a sharp dig at her. In a recent media interaction, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen telling how she has survived in Bollywood for a long period of time and is still going strong. The Main Hoon Na actress added that she has also seen some difficult days and has constantly gotten up time and again.

Rakhi said, “Priyanka Chopra itna late kyun bol rahi hai? Earlier she used to do all the films. Why didn’t she open up then? Without taking sides, I love Priyanka, she’s my friend, and her mother is also my friend. Itne filmein kari, itne awards liye, Pinga Pinga gaana kiya, itne saare filmein kiye tabhi unhone kuch kyun nahi bola (She has done so many films, won awards, performed in Pinga Pinga song, why didn’t she say anything then). Today she is settled in the US, why is speaking out now? Kyun kisi ko badnaam karna? (Why defame anyone?) “

Kangana Ranaut previously tweeted in support of Priyanka, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Not just Kangana, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra, Amaal Mallik, Vivek Agnihotri and several others have come forward to extend their support to Priyanka Chopra.

