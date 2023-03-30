Urvashi Rautela needs no introduction. The actress, who makes the headline regularly owing to her social media post and fashion choices, has caught the attention of netizens once more. This time though, it’s not for her ensemble or something she said, but because of her skincare regime. Wondering what’s happening? Scroll down to know what’s going on!

Earlier today, Ms Rautela was spotted near the sets of her upcoming film dressed in a comfy-looking silk blue, white and teal loungewear. She paired the floral-swirly printed ensemble with simple (what seems like canvas) slip-ons and black shades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, what caught netizens’ attention was the fact that Urvashi Rautela was snapped wearing a face mask. Not any face mask, but a 24k real nanogold face mask. Well, we guess this mask must help moisturize and rejuvenate the actress’ skin as this is said to be a part of her multi-step skincare regimen. The video is now going viral on social media, and netizens are having a blast commenting on it.

Sharing their thoughts on Urvashi Rautela’s video – shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, one user wrote, “Laghta Hai Haldi Ki Rasam Beech main Chod k Bhag Aai”

Another added, “Lagta h medam ne beautiplr ke paise nai die bhaag ke aa gayi 🙌😂😂😂”

A third added, “Her mom be like “Kaha muh peela karwa ke aayi hai””

Calling her Raj Kundra’s sister for wearing a mask like this, an Insta user wrote, “Kaun hai …🤔 Raj Kundra ki behen??? while another added, “Is she inspired from Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra”

One netizen, comparing her to Uorfi Javed, added, “Urfi Javad hogi… kapde dal k ayyi hai…face chupa Rahi hai”

Some more comments on Urvashi Rautela wearing the 24 carat real Nanogold face mask read, “Ye konsa Avengers Infinity aa gaya bhayi,, piley moh aala🙌😂😂” “But pose kyu karna mask pehna hai to🤷🏼‍♀️” “Makeup 💄 kuch Zada laga liya”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What do you think of this fashion statement made by Urvashi Rautela on the streets of Mumbai? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Were Almost Killed In A Dreadful Bomb Blast In Sri Lanka While Grooving To ‘Le Ja Le Ja’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News