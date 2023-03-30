Manisha Koirala is a well-known name not only in Bollywood but also in the South industry. The actress has been a part of many blockbuster films and proved her mettle as an actor. Her film Bombay not only remained one of the best films of her career, but it is also one of the finest movies of Hindi cinema. The actress recently revealed there was a point when she was not able to decide whether to commit to the film or not.

Mani Ratnam’s directorial Bombay was a blockbuster, and Manisha was the leading lady in the film. However, it was quite shocking to know that the actress wasn’t really sure about the film initially, and it was cinematographer Ashok Mehta who gave her a reality check and told her she would be an idiot if she refused this film.

While speaking to YouTube channel India O2, Manisha Koirala revealed that many people had warned her against doing the movie Bombay, which is now regarded as a Hindi cinema classic. She said, “I didn’t want to do Bombay, people had warned me against doing the role of a mother, but cinematographer Ashok Mehta ‘fired’ at me saying ‘do you know the level of good work Mani Ratnam has done? You are an idiot if you refuse his film.’ That jolted me, and mom and me went to Chennai, and did a look test. I am really happy I did Bombay.”

For the unversed, Bombay was helmed by one of Tamil cinema’s greats, Mani Ratnam, and the film was released in the year 1995. The movie was based on an inter – religious couple who were living in Bombay during the 1992 -1993 riots.

On the work front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

