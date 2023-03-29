Shah Rukh Khan’s film Main Hoon Na, released in 2004, is one of the most loved films of the superstar. The film was a major commercial success, and the audience loved all the characters even after so many years. One of the most remembered characters was Professor Madhav Rasai, played by Satish Shah.

Shah played the hilarious character who spits while speaking and is very short-tempered. The veteran actor has shared an interesting anecdote from the shoot days. The actor revealed he was reluctant to take up the role, but SRK convinced him to play the character.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Satish Shah stated that he had started calling himself ‘spitting cobra’ after that role. He also revealed how he shot the spitting scenes with Shah Rukh Khan. “Let me tell you, I had to practise a lot. It was not trick photography. I was given a choice, and SRK is a very smart guy. They said we have two roles, one is of Principal, and the second one is of Professor Rasai. When I asked about the latter, they said, ‘every time he speaks, he spits, he celebrates so much that you know it comes out enough in the form of espresso,‘” the veteran actor said.

The veteran actor said he gulped water before his scenes, and at times he would accentuate so much that the water would come out as spray. “I used to take in a gulp of water and keep it around my mouth and then certain words and certain syllables I used to accentuate in such a way that it sprays. Aur wo main itna mehnat se karta tha ki Shah Rukh badme hass deta tha toh retake ho jata tha. Aise 8 retakes ek baar huye wo classroom me. Main fir bhadak gaya, maine kaha ki main iske baad nahi karunga and everyone is laughing, they are falling off the chair and I think it is there in one of the YouTube videos. Then I gave another shot and waha pe bhi usne hass diya tha so they had to insert Zayed Khan’s scene kyuki waha bhi usne hass diya tha. It was very difficult to keep a straight face and do these things but hota hai aisa sab,” he said.

