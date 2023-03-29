Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas gathered courage and spoke about being bullied in Bollywood, we have been coming across various stories every now and then. During the promotion of Citadel on a podcast, the actress revealed being ‘cornered’ while opening up about her decision to move to the West. The global diva inspired many who shared the struggles they faced in the industry. Amid all this, an old interview of music maestro and Oscar-winner AR Rahman has resurfaced on the web.

A small portion of his previous interview was shared a new portal on social media, which Kangana Ranaut further reshared on Twitter. While many of you don’t know much about it, we will tell you about the old interview now grabbing the eyeballs.

In July 2020, AR Rahman was asked about composing less music for Bollywood. Speaking to RJ Suren for Radio Mirchi’s weekly Top 20 Celeb Special show, AR Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a whole gang (in #Bollywood) working against me and spreading some false rumours (about me). People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

“When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm,” said the music mastero while sharing an incident with fans.

This morning, a portion of AR Rahman’s this interview surfaced on the web which was later shared by Kangana Ranaut. She called out Bollywood kids in her series of Tweets who gang up, bully, harass, and even kill those who they see as gifted.

