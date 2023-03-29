Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent remark again Bollywood has divided social media users into two sections. While a section has been bashing the actress, others have lauded her courage to speak up about the same finally. The diva, who’s on the promotional spree of her upcoming show Citadel, stated on a podcast that she was ‘cornered’ in B-town, following which she moved to the West. Now after Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and others, KRK has reacted to the same while dragging Sushant Singh Rajput.

Last night we brought you singer and music Amaal Mallik’s series of Tweets where he was seen listing out significant reasons he’s doing lesser work in films. Scroll down to know what the self-proclaimed critic has to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, dragged Sushant Singh Rajput while talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas on his Tweet. He was seen bashing Bollywood people who won’t let him live in Mumbai peacefully. KRK Tweeted, “If Bollywood people didn’t allow @priyankachopra to live in Mumbai. If Bollywood people didn’t allow Sushant Singh Rajput to live peacefully in Mumbai. Then who am I? Of course they won’t allow me also to stay in Mumbai. They will kill me or put me in jail.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Kuch zyda nahi bol gaya tu abey joker”

While another said, “Are gareeb unko tujhse koi fark nhi padta. Ab kya Bollywood wale naali ke kido pr bhi dhyan denge kya.” A third netizen said, “But you say you are the biggest critic of the world, brand KRK. Then why you are asking Who am I?.”

If Bollywood people didn’t allow @priyankachopra to live in Mumbai. If Bollywood people didn’t allow Sushant Singh Rajput to live peacefully in Mumbai. Then who am I? Of course they won’t allow me also to stay in Mumbai. They will kill me or put me in jail. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 28, 2023

This morning, we brought you Kangana Ranaut’s tweet where she called out Bollywood kids and wrote, “Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed.”

For the unversed, KRK was earlier arrested in Mumbai for his controversial Tweets against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. He later accused Bollywood of putting him behind bars.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Sarcastically Said Hrithik Roshan’s Success In Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai ‘Nearly Brought Him Down’ While Exchanging Krrish & Don Jackets Jokes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News