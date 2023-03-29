Giorgia is one of the most sought-after actresses. She is a social bee who never fails to keep her fans updated with her personal and professional life. From glamorous appearances to casual outings, the actress never fails to mesmerize her fans with her sartorial picks and oh-so-glamorous looks. Recently, the actress posted a photo dump of her week on Instagram and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Giorgia Andriani shared glimpses of her many moods and it has taken over the internet. From being a diva to the simple girl next door, the actress has posted a couple of pics from her week. In the first photo, we can see Giorgia donning a beautiful white anarkali, keeping the whole look simple, Giorgia opted for a no makeup look, with soft curls and a golden hoop earrings. In the following picture, Giorgia can be seen wearing an orange crop hoodie with blue mom jeans. The actress rounded off this look with a messy half hairdo and shoes. Giorgia also wore a gorgeous one shoulder dress that accentuated the actresses toned figure and long legs.

The actress captioned this post as, “Last week photo dump 💜.”As soon as the actress posted these photos, fans started rolling into the comments section with fire and heart emojis. A fan commented, “You are a complete package of beauty ❤️😍”, while another wrote, “Whole film industry me sbse top ka figure Apka lgta hh mam🔥”

Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

We are completely smitten by Giorgia’s beauty, are you?

On the work front, Giorgia is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with Tseries BIBA. The actress will soon also make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

