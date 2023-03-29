Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be finally exposing the dark side of Bollywood with her bitter experiences in the industry. She recently spoke about being tired of politics and hence, moving to Hollywood while also confessing the fear of flop films since she was not a nepo baby. The actress is now dropping truth bombs on how she was always written as a dusky actress. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, PeeCee won the Miss World pageant in 2000, opening the doors for her showbiz career. She made her debut in films with the Tamil film Thamizhan before finally landing a role in the Bollywood feature film The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. She may be considered as a global icon today, but the journey wasn’t easy. Especially days when her complexion was being lightened in films, and she was considered a ‘dusky’ actress.

Priyanka Chopra told Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, “I was lightened up in many movies. Through make-up and then blasting lighting. There was a song that I still remember. It was called ‘Chitti Dudh kudi’ which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain’t that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie.”

And all of this doesn’t stop Priyanka Chopra to confess that she’s contributed too via promoting fairness creams. She admitted, “I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dusky, written as the dusky actress and I was like ‘What is dusky? What does it mean?’. Yet, I did a commercial for a fairness cream, because you are doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a really big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in Citadel. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

