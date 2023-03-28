Not a single day passes by when Alia Bhatt leaves a chance to become the talking point for various reasons. Be it her personal life or professional reasons, she’s become one of the most talked-about celebrities in Bollywood. A couple of days back, the actress made headlines for her old interview, which resurfaced on the web. The interview was from the Kalank promotions days, where she was seen talking about infidelity while opening up about father Mahesh Bhatt’s extra-marital affair with Soni Razdan.

Reportedly, the filmmaker was in love with Soni when he was married to Kiran Bhatt. During Kalank promotions, the actress was seen opening up about the same which now doesn’t seem to go down well with netizens. Scroll down for the details.

In 2019, Alia Bhatt told The Asian Age, “My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of human — it’s not always that easy and it is something that’s prevalent. “You can’t say it (infidelity) doesn’t exist or it can’t exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don’t turn your head away,”

Soon after the old quote by Alia Bhatt was re-shared by a Reddit user, netizens began to slam the actress for allegedly defending her father’s infidelity. Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Its always better to end a relationship before starting a new one. No matter what the circumstances, the one that gets cheated on is scarred for life. It fucks up their view about life. Its one of those things you never completely heal from,” while another said, “She is a product of Mahesh’s sick relationship She is obligated to justify it.”

A third user wrote, “The reason she has no problem with physical infidelity or infidelity ( in general) , is coz she has perhaps never witnessed healthy happy marriages in her life. Her parents started out as extra marital affair, her mother’s friend circle has women like Neena Gupta who too were involved with married men, her sister Pooja too, AFAIK had a troubled marriage with Ranvir Shorey. And film industry too has never had shortage of cheating scandals. Perhaps she has made peace with this fact this is how relationships are here . That’s why RK’s problematic past ( & future too ) doesn’t bother her . Ussey jo chahiye tha, woh toh mil Gaya na .”

“Let’s see if she maintains this statement when Ranbir cheats on her,” wrote a third user.

“Physical cheating is okay for madam ji but when ranbir falls in love with someone else like her father did then we’ll see,” said a netizen. Check it out below:

Alia Bhatt is currently married to Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she fell in love on the Brahmastra sets. The couple is currently parenting their newborn princess Raha Kapoor, who was born in November last year.

