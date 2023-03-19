Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has crossed the 100 crore mark (nett collection) at the Indian box office. The film has unleashed this achievement in 11 days flat and thanks to this century, Ranbir has now toppled Hrithik Roshan in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more about his points tally and current position!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As reported previously, Ranbir Kapoor was standing in 8th position with 800 points below Hrithik Roshan, who has 900 points to his credit. But now, as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has scored a century, Ranbir has got an increment of 100 points, thus levelling the score with Hrithik. With the latest addition of 100 points, Ranbir has moved to 7th position by pushing Hrithik to 8th.

For those who are in confusion, Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film, Sanju (341.22 crores), has more nett Indian collection than Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film, War (319 crores), so RK is placed higher than HR, as per Koimoi’s Star Ranking parameters.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be ending its run below the 200 crore mark in India, so Ranbir Kapoor will have to wait until his Animal comes to grow his score in Star Ranking. Speaking of Hrithik Roshan, he’ll have to wait till his Fighter releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

