It was a fair start for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as 1.27 crores came on the opening day. Released on a restricted count of just over 500 screens and select shows, this was projected as a word of mouth and that’s what the expectation would be from this point on. The start has been decent enough as such films primarily start seeing growth from evening shows onwards and thankfully that happened on Friday which is always a positive sign.

That’s what makes Saturday interesting as the collections are now poised to grow further and go past the 2 crores mark. If that indeed turns out to be the case then the Rani Mukherji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway can have some kind of a run for a couple of weeks till the time Bholaa arrives. However, if the growth is just in that 30%-40% range then that won’t be good enough. However for now it seems that around a 50%-60% jump will indeed come for the film and that would bring in momentum at least.

In fact, one has to give it to the makers for giving a theatrical release to the film because this could easily have gone straight to the OTT, given the genre, stage and set-up. However, its arrival at the big screen gives this one an added push as there is enhanced chatter around the core issue which had become a point of the global conversation around a decade back. It’s horrifying to think that something like this had actually happened and hence the film also acts as an eye-opener.

