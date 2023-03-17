SS Rajamouli’s RRR is having a dream run of all sorts! After creating ripples at the worldwide box office, the film secured itself global appreciation by winning accolades including the historic win at Oscars 2023. Now, in the latest development, the magnum opus is witnessing an unprecedented run in Japan. As a result, it is now just inches away from beating Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the magnum opus had a rocking run during its phase 1 of worldwide release. Now, thanks to Japan’s release, the film is going to witness an increment in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever at the worldwide box office. As of now, it stands at the 4th position, above Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan.

As per the recent update, RRR has earned a whopping 80 crores gross at the Japan box office. Including the updated figure, the worldwide collection of the biggie goes up to 1224 crores gross. It is now just 6 crores away from KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores gross), which will be easily surpassed in the next few days.

The day RRR surpasses KGF Chapter 2, it’ll become the third highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Dangal is at the first spot with 1970 crores gross and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the second spot with 1800 crores gross.

Beating KGF Chapter 2 will be a huge feat and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes in its theatrical run in Japan.

