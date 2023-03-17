Finally, much-talked-about Kabzaa has released in theatres all across the country. The period action-thriller is led by Upendra and also stars Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran and Shiva Rajkumar. It’s another magnum opus joining the list of big pan-Indian films. But is it really living up to its hype? Let’s find it out by taking a look at the day 1 advance booking!

After the historic success of Yash led KGF franchise, the Sandalwood industry is growing tremendously across the country with the most recent addition being Kantara. However, not all films from the Kannada film industry made it big despite getting a platform. And it seems that the newly released thriller starring Upendra is one of those.

Ever since the first look of Kabzaa was unveiled, everyone jumped the gun to label it as a xerox copy of KGF. It seems that perception has clearly taken a toll as despite all the hype, the film has met with a disappointing response at the box office, as far as advance booking for day 1 is concerned. Data from all across the country is not up to the mark.

It is learnt that Kabzaa has closed its day 1 advance booking at just 2.70 crores gross. As expected, the majority of the business is from the Kannada version. In the remaining dubbed versions, the film appears to be a non-performer.

Meanwhile, Kabzaa is helmed by R. Chandru and so far, it has received negative reviews from critics.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

