James Cameron struck gold once again with his magnum opus, Avatar 2. It is his third film to hit the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office after. Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, the film is currently the third highest-grossing film in history. But it seems that this placing is just short-lived as Titanic is now posing a threat to the Avatar sequel with its upcoming China re-release. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, we have seen in the past how Hollywood biggies have raked in a huge moolah in China. The re-release has helped several biggies in increasing their global collection tally and James Cameron’s films are well-known for it. His Titanic and Avatar have tremendously benefitted from their rearrival. Now, Cameron’s cult romantic drama starring Leonardi DiCaprio and Winslet is set to release on the big screen again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Deadline, Titanic is scheduled for a re-release on 3rd April in China. It’ll be making its way to the big screen in a remastered 3D 4K HDR version, same which was released in February. With a new premium version, the film is expected to attract eyeballs. For those who don’t know, the romantic drama made $44 million in China during its original release. In 2012, the re-release in 3D version earned another $145 million, taking the grand total to $189 million in the country.

With such a craze for Titanic, the upcoming re-release too is expected to bring in good enough cash. So yes, it’ll be challenging Avatar 2’s worldwide total of $2.298 billion, which is ahead of Cameron’s cult romance film by just $45 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: When Kris Jenner Said, “I Was Really Ashamed Of Myself…” Admitting Having An Affair While Married To Robert Kardashian, “I Treated Him So Badly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News