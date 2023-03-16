Gorgeous veteran actress Brooke Shields is known for her appealing looks and her acting skills. However, the actress took the internet by storm when she revealed some major incidents of her life in a recent media interview. She talked about her s*xuality and also opened up about why she apologised to her ex-boyfriend Dean Cain who is famously known for playing Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Before being an actor, Dean was a football player and Brooke’s classmate at Princeton University. Keep scrolling to read about it.

The Blue Lagoon actress talked about how she was in a great relationship with her ex-boyfriend Dean but how she couldn’t enjoy the time they had together. And that’s the reason why she is sorry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the cover interview for People, Brooke Shields opened up about how it has always been the topic of discussion how she looks and her s*x life since her teen life. She said, “I was the most famous virgin in the world.” Talking about it, she further added how her early romantic relationship with Dean Cain had also been the centre of attention and said, “We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years. And that should have been a delicious time for me of revelling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love.”

Going further, Brooke Shields mentioned how she was ashamed of not being there for both of them in the relationship and shared, “But it was as if I was just paralyzed from shame, thinking everybody was going to know, thinking of letting my fans down because I had professed one thing. He just was so loyal and loving and just so in love. And I did not make it easy.” She claimed she even apologised to Dean Cain for being how she was and said, “I said, ‘I’m sorry for you, and I’m really sorry for me’.”

Well, that’s Brooke Shields for you. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski’s N*de Photo Shared By Eric Andre Was Posted After Their Break-Up? “She Had Nothing To Do…” States Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News