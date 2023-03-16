DC Comics fans went into a frenzy after Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder recently shared a cryptic post on his official Twitter account that led to many loyal fans asking if he was making a comeback to DC. The ‘Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ director in his social media post teased an “incoming transmission” from Lord Darkseid.

The viral clip also came with the dates April 28-30, 2023, along with the hashtag “#fullcircle.” While we all know how the 57-year-old director was not going to be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for DC’s future, the recent tweet has given birth to new speculations with many wondering if Zack Snyder is planning to come back with a bang. Social media users thronged on Twitter with their theories.

With the clip going viral, the possibility of now-defunct Snyderverse getting back on the silver screen is at an all-time high. According to the publication Giant Freakin Robot, there are chances that there might be a multi-part Darkseid-related special since multiple dates are mentioned in the video, or there might be another Snyder cut of Justice League. James Gunn and Peter Safran are trying to take a different path with their own slate of films by giving priorities to their own slate of films; however, Snyder’s tweet has reinstated faith in the DC fans.

Check the viral clip here:

According to the publication, there are still a few characters that Snyder introduced whose films will be coming out this year which include Ezra Miller‘s ‘Flash’ and Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’. Social media users took to Twitter to express their happiness as one of the fans stated, “Looking forward to seeing another masterpiece from you.” Another fan shared, “You know what your “Snyderverse” means to those who are fans. They’re hard-core die hard faithful fans who hold out hope for completion. Don’t let them let us, down, please.”

The next one continued, “Wait just a damn minute? Let me mark my damn calendar….” And, an elated fan tweeted, “I’ve really come to appreciate the Snyder films. They feel more mythic and deconstructive. Maybe the announcement will be a comic or animated movie. I really want to see his vision for Darkseid” whereas one added, “Boss is backkkk” and one concluded, “Look, don’t want to get my hopes up because they’ve been left to dry for so long. But the fact speculation is back on the menu.” With this new twist, there is a remote possibility that Snyder might have his peace.

