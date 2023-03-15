Director James Gunn has been facing the wrath of many ever since he got appointed as one of the Heads at DCEU along with Peter Safran. Fans, to be more specific Henry Cavill fans have been furious with them for letting him go as he did not allegedly fit their vision of Superman in the DC Universe. They do not leave any moment to bash the director. Recently Gunn shared a photo of him going to the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods aka Shazam 2, but instead got slammed by the netizens. Scroll below to know more.

Gunn and Safran joined the DCU in the second half of last year. After that things have been in complete disarray if we may say so. He cancelled Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 3. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman future will also allegedly end after the second movie. Meanwhile, fans have been also asking the studio to revive the Snyder verse.

In the middle of all this Shazam 2 is also coming into the theatres on Friday. On Wednesday, James Gunn shared a picture on Twitter of him along with his wife Jennifer Holland and a few others, who were on their way for Shazam 2 premiere. He shared pictures with the caption, “On the way to the #ShazamMovie premiere.” Gunn looked dapper in a blue suit with a white satin shirt underneath. He rocked his trademark spiked hair look as always.

On the way to the #ShazamMovie premiere pic.twitter.com/vSNMXkF7rB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

James Gunn welcomed many positive comments praising his look as many shared that they are looking forward to watching Shazam 2 themselves. Many even wrote that they booked their tickets as well. But there was a section of people who bashed him in the comments clearly not happy with him and definitely do not want to let things slide easily. One of them wrote, “We are boycotting this Jimmy 🥳 #BoycottShazam.”

Another user commented, “How does it feel to be responsible for the low box office that awaits the film?” A lot has been going on about the film’s budget as well. As per sources Shazam 2 allegedly has the lowest budget among other DCEU projects.

A third user wrote, “Collect your termination notice from DC whilst your there please.”

One of the fourth netizens commented, “I really hope Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson was at least invited.”

Another wrote, “I know you guys are still not in charge of DC, but Warner did this movie dirty with the marketing.”

One of Twitteraties enquired about Jennifer Holland asking who that is, in reply another user passed a sarcastic comment that read, “It’s the next, supergirl, amanda waller ,Wonder Woman ,batman, and Cyborg in his Dcu.”

Another sour netizen commented, “Fun movie fact! This is actually the entire audience.”

“Nice pic but Shazam 2 is prolly trash”

Shazam 2 or Shazam! Fury of The Gods starring Zachary Levi is all set to release on 17th March.

