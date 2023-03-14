Zachary Levy starrer Shazam! Fury of the Gods aka Shazam 2 is all set to hit the theatres in just a few days. The DCU film has been making the headlines for a specific cameo. The screenwriter of the film, Chris Morgan, has now confirmed that the fans can expect a Superman-like surprising appearance in the sequel. Scroll below to know everything in detail!

For the unversed, the first Shazam movie featured a headless cameo of Superman, which was supposedly done by Levy’s body double. Since he has exited the DCU, there’s no chance of getting an appearance of him. And the recently leaked alleged footage of Gal’s Wonder Woman from the film’s trailer only makes her cameo news stronger.

Shazam 2 screenwriter Chris Morgan in a recent interview with Dorkaholics, revealed there is indeed an interesting cameo. He said, “So early in the process, we’re like, you know what would be amazing, what if you pay off that thing that you set up in the first movie, the Superman from the neck down, and here you do the same thing, but you actually pull up. Wouldn’t that be cool? It started early as a fun idea amongst ourselves and then we were able to pull it off.” Coincidentally, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo that got leaked recently showed her character from her feet as the camera panned up.

In the Shazam 2 trailer, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman could be seen clearly as she mouths the dialogue, “Stick to saving the world, kid.”

Without revealing much about the surprise DC hero appearing in Shazam 2, the writer shares how his childhood experiences helped him in adding that ‘special’ appearance in the film. He recalled, “I remember when I was younger I used to go to see movies and the best part of it was afterwards. You go with your friends; you get some food you like, and then ’you know what would have been cool? what about this and someone else?’ The development on this felt exactly like that.”

The alleged leaked scene of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in Shazam 2 and this statement of a Superman-like cameo mostly hints at the former’s special moment only, as a one-last goodbye to her portrayal as the Amazonian princess. Previously, it has been reported that DCU will not go ahead with Gal and Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3.

Moreover, after the poor inside reviews Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 got, it seems DC is leaving no stone unturned to make things work for Shazam 2 and Gadot’s Wonder Woman rumoured cameo is one their tricks.

Meanwhile, Shazam 2 is all set to release on 17th March.

