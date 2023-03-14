Michelle Yeoh is living a moment of a lifetime after she won the psychedelic comedy-drama Oscars for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The actress made history by becoming the first Southeast Asian performer to receive the honour in the category. As the actress proved her acting skills with the award, she has also worked in action movies. Notably, Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh have worked together and once the martial artist legend refrained the actress from doing her own stunts.

For Michelle, it must have been hard to match the action skills of the martial art legend. The actress made a name for herself in Hong Kong’s action movies through his acting as well as acting skills. However, Michelle co-starred with Chan in Police Story 3: Supercop in 1992. Read on to find out what the actress had to say about her action sequences with Chan.

During a conversation with Guardian, Michelle Yeoh was promoting her MCU movie, Shang Chi and talked about working with Jackie Chan. She revealed that he asked her not to perform the crazy stunts from their movie. She said, “‘You’re a fine one to ask me to stop! You’re always doing them,” Jackie Chan replied, “That’s because when you do one, I have to go one better.’ The pressure was on him, poor dude.”

Later in the conversation, Michelle Yeoh was asked, “Is it true he thinks women belong in the kitchen rather than in action movies?” to which she agreed and said, “He used to.” Everything Everywhere All at Once actor added, “Until I kicked his b*tt.”

Reportedly, Jackie Chan was supposed to play the lead role in Everything Everywhere All At Once when the original script was drafted. As the actor rejected the script at first, The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) rewrote the script from a woman’s point of view and approached Michelle Yeoh to take on the role!

