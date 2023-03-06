James Gunn has been getting bashed continuously ever since he became DCU boss along with Peter Safran. The filmmaker made films like Guardian of the Galaxy for Marvel and later joined DCEU as Co-CEO of the universe. However, amid all of these, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo came in support of the director and showered praises on him even if he has never featured in any of his films. Scroll below to know what he said!

Amidst the shift in the DC universe, Marvel has also been facing quite a backlash for dipping at the box office and releasing films without making any major impact. Last film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also received a mixed response from the audience.

Now, the OG MCU star Mark Ruffalo talked about how ‘Marvel should be sweating’ now that DC has James Gunn, he shared at Emerald City Comic Con, “I would say, hire James Gunn, cause nobody does it better. And Marvel should be sweating because James Gunn is a really gifted filmmaker and I think he’s going to be amazing for that franchise.”

Well, James Gunn is not in reach to get hired anymore as he is all set to make his debut as DC Co-CEO with the Superman reboot movie. And, well, Marvel should be sweating or not; that can only be determined by time as Gunn’s MCU release Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 is scheduled for a May release. If it can maintain the hype of the threequel, it will really be disappointing for Marvel Universe as they won’t have James anymore.

On the other hand, James Gunn has proved his worth as a filmmaker making movies based on comic books and superheroes. In his lineup, he also has Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash in March and June, respectively.

Well, what are your thoughts about Mark Ruffalo’s opinion of James Gunn? Let us know!

