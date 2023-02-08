Former wrestlers Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are two of the most popular actors in Hollywood now. While Dwyane is known for playing the role of Black Adam in the DC universe, Dave is well known for playing the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Guardians of the Galaxy.

Even though The Rock has already stepped on his feet into the DC Universe, his journey in the DC Universe didn’t last long. James Gunn stated that Johnson’s character will not get a sequel in the movie series. Now it seems Bautista wants to enter the DC universe.

Interestingly, a social media user recently mentioned that Dave Bautista would be the perfect fit to play Lex Luther. The social media user even highlighted the wish with an image. The former wrestler also liked the idea of playing the role.

As reported by Comic Book.com, Dave said, “I just never thought about playing that character. As soon as I saw that picture of myself next to Lex Luthor, I was like, ‘Man, that’s really interesting’. It’s interesting to me. I’d be totally up for that, James Gunn.”

The multi-time World Heavyweight Champion has also been vocal about his interest in venturing into dramatic films. He had previously expressed his desire to play the character of ‘Bane’ in Batman movies. However, according to reports his desire was later discarded.

Recently when Dave Bautista was compared to Dwayne Johnson in an interview, the Animal stated that he never wanted to be the next Dwayne Johnson. He further added that he just wanted to be a good actor, who is loved and respected by the fans.

Given Dave Bautista’s impressive physique, he has mostly been associated with films in the action, adventure, or mystery genres. His most recent work was with legendary horror director M. Night Shyamalan on Knock at the Cabin and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion.

