Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is a popular name not only in the world of cinema but in the world of wrestling too. Primarily The Rock was a wrestler only before he shifted to the field of acting. And, now, it seems like he does not want to sever that part of his life completely and is one top contender in saving the WWE. It was one of the major sources of entertainment among people, especially men, and is known to be one of the largest professional wrestling institutions.

For the unversed, WWE was established in the 50s, and back then, it was founded as Capitol Wrestling Corporation. For the past few days, there have been rumors going about it that it has been bankrupt and the authorities are planning to sell it off. There were speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia, but that is not true at all.

Dwayne Johnson‘s name has been coming up as one of the strong contenders who are ready to be WWE’s savior. He was once a celebrated wrestler who is now a veteran in that field. With Vince McMahon back as the chairman and the sale back on, and fans want The Rock to take over the charge. Being an audience favorite, The Rock may end up being the new owner, but the Black Adam actor gave a very cryptic answer to all that.

In an interview with CNBC, Dwayne Johnson said, “I used to have this mentality… that, ‘Well, my plate is full. However, I’m going to make room for [more]’ — and I would find a way to do that.”

In a previous interview, The Rock talked about the rumors of WWE being sold and how the company is going through a hard time. On reflecting upon the situation he said, “The fan base is very large and very passionate, and there’s nothing like the WWE. So, I think with the new owners, if there are new owners and acquirers that are gonna come in, I think they have to share that same passion for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do.”

Johnson even shared a snippet of his interview on his Instagram, here take a look.

As mentioned earlier, Dwayne Johnson has left the world of WWE and is solely focused on his acting now. With his recent comments, it can be speculated that The Rock is in the running to take the wrestling giant company, WWE. If he does purchase the institution, it will be a huge responsibility for him. But that will also make his fans happier.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments! And for more updates on whether Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson takes ownership of WWE or not, stay tuned to Koimoi!

