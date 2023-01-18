Jennifer Aniston, whenever the name pops up, the first thing that comes to mind is ‘stunning’; she almost single-handedly changed the game of fashion in the 90s. She became a household name with the American sitcom FRIENDS, but not just that, she has had a really successful career in Hollywood, with movies like Just Go With It, The Good Girl, Friends With Money and many more.

Aniston not only won millions of hearts with her amazing comic timing but also with her sense of styling, needless to say. She can even make a rag look like a couture piece, freshly coming out of the designer’s coven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is definitely a firm believer of the phrase, “if you got it, then flaunt it”, as she did for Harper’s Bazaar back in 2017. She put on a s*xy crotcheted gown accentuating all the right positions of her magnificent body. She posed suggestively, exposing a good amount of her bos*m for her admirers to look upon. Jennifer was wearing a Balmain gown paired with Jimmy Choo sandals.

Since the image was in black and white, it was hard to make out the colour of the gown. It had open weave detailing, which would take you back to one of the initial episodes of her sitcom Friends where Chandler supposedly saw Rachel’s n*pular area when she tried to cover herself with a crocheted shawl. Jennifer Aniston’s hair was open, and the windman did a perfect job of keeping it all over her face making the entire picture even more scintillating.

For accessories, she wore two rings on the ring fingers of both her hands. Jennifer Aniston leaned against the wall with no care of the world, with her eyebrows on point and showcasing those well-toned collar bones.

jennifer aniston for harper’s bazaar us (2017) pic.twitter.com/Fd0CAhjr0O — best of jennifer aniston (@badpostaniston) July 3, 2022

What are your thoughts on this h*t and sultry throwback picture of Jennifer Aniston?

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Gave Elsa From Frozen Vibes But With A S*xy Cleav*ge Twist To Her Plunging Neckline Icy Blue Coloured Gown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News