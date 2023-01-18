



Dakota Johnson never misses an opportunity to give her fans fashion goals with her stylish public appearances. From her city sightings to her red carpet appearances to her promotional movie wardrobe, we love her casual yet chic style and cannot stop obsessing over it. Today, we bring you a throwback to 2018, when Dakota gave Elsa from Frozen vibes with a s*xy cleav*ge twist to her plunging neckline icy blue coloured gown by Gucci. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Over the years, Johnson has given multiple red carpet appearances to remember by and her collaboration with Gucci is always top notch. Coming back to the topic, it was in 2018 that Dakota was spotted wearing yet another stunning creation of Gucci as she was in Morocco to attend the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival.

Dakota Johnson donned an icy blue coloured gown which came with a plunging neckline where she flaunted her s*xy cleav*ge and it also came with a black belted waist along with a subtle train attached to it.

The gown was floor length and had embellishments with silver glittery arrows at the back. Dakota Johnson styled her signature fringes with the outfit and went with subtle glam on the face with heavy mascara eyes and matching hues on the crease and finished the look with nude lips.

Take a look at her pictures below:

dakota johnson at the 17th marrakech international film festival (2018) day 4 🧡 pic.twitter.com/oLZ2aQGOWV — dakota johnson daily 🫰 (@dakoholics) December 25, 2022

Isn’t she giving Elsa from Frozen vibes? If at all Disney plans to make the non-animated version for the film, Dakota Johnson will fit the bill perfectly.

