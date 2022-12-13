Dakota Johnson got her fame and the name after her stint in the erotic drama franchise ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. However, it’s not just her acting skills that get admired or talked about, she is also a fashionista and always tries to put her best fashion foot forward to prove her point. Dakota has never shied away from wearing revealing clothes or risque outfits to oomph her fashion game. Today, we have a throwback picture, where she graced a red carpet looking absolutely scintillating. Scroll below to find out!

This is not the first time that Dakota has made news with her looks. Be it wearing glam gowns to revealing outfits to casual attires, the actress is known for her fashion a-game. On the work front, she was last seen in Persuasion on Netflix.

Now, coming back to the throwback look of Dakota Johnson. The photo from 2021’s LACMA Art + Film Gala event, is shared by a fan page named ‘Dakota Johnson Daily Pics’ on their Twitter handle. For the red carpet event, Dakota had opted for a bejewelled crop top from the brand Gucci with a plunging neckline and belt detailing that added an edge to the whole look. Wearing the top, the actress flaunted her busty assets and she made a statement as she paired it with beige-coloured satin wide-legged pants/

the moment the shot#DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/7HlElxd0T3 — Dakota Johnson Daily Pics (@DailyDJPics) December 6, 2022

For makeup, Dakota Johnson went for a full-coverage foundation with pink blush-toned cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, smokey eyes, kohl-rimmed waterline, and with rosy pink lip shade she completed the whole look. She ditched any accessory to keep the focus on her bejwelled top. Dakota kept her hair open in soft curls and a fringe look.

So, did you like Dakota Johnson’s dazzling red carpet look? Let us know in the comments!

