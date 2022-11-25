Dakota Johnson is one of the most prominent names in the world of fashion. The actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and her top notch fashion affair. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Persuasion actress posed n*de while covering b**bs with her hands and showcasing the s*xiest shade of grey. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Dakota happens to be quite popular on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram. She’s not that active but actively participates in fashion affairs and her fan clubs often share pictures of her donning the most stylish wardrobe ever. Talking about her throwback picture, it was in 2015 that she appeared on Another Magazine’s cover page for the Autumn/Winter issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the monochrome picture, Dakota Johnson posed n*de while covering her b**bs with her hands and showcasing the s*xiest shade of grey that one has ever seen. Her subtle washboard abs are very quite visible in the picture as she also flaunted her curves in the same.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress went with a no makeup makeup look and looked pretty as usual in the monochrome picture. Dakota Johnson only highlighted her brows in the picture and donned a wet hair look.

Take a look at her picture below:

Dakota for @AnOtherMagazine. "Shout out to all the other naked people out there" she's so cute 😊😍👸💋 #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/DsFDYdV0aU — Official Damie ❤️ (@OfficialDamie) September 10, 2015

She looks beyond perfect in this picture and we can’t take our eyes off her look!

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson posing topless for Another Magazine in 2015? Tell us in the comments below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bella Hadid Named As ‘The Most Stylish Person On The Planet’ & We Couldn’t Agree More; Harry Styles, Lizzo, Dua Lipa & More Make It To The List Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News