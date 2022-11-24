Scarlett Johansson knows how to leave everyone in shock through her amazing red carpet-outfits. She is a true fashion diva, who has had a major style evolution over the years. While talking about the actress, who celebrated her 38th birthday on 22nd November, Scarlett has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Besides her role as Black Widow in the MCU, she has also appeared in many acclaimed films like Lost in Translation, Jojo Rabbit, Lucy, and more. Her last venture was 2021’s Black Widow and Sing 2.

Coming back to her fashion, Scarlett Johansson once wowed us with her glittering outfit at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019. The beauty swept the red carpet in a body-hugging silver Versace dress with a strapless neckline that flaunted her bust. As the dress draped perfectly on her body, it boasted her luscious curves and had a slit that ran up to her thigh.

While we love the front side of the dress, it was the back that caught everyone’s attention. Scarlett Johansson put her tattoos on display in a sheer back. The Don Jon actress accompanied the dress with silver strappy heels and a clutch. She wore a bracelet on her arms and multiple rings on her fingers that looked similar to the infinity stones.

The way scarlett johansson snapped at the endgame premiere two years ago today. She said, I am that hot, y'all go home pic.twitter.com/dRUkfmv1bS — Stevenat 24/7 ⍟⧗ 💙🖤 (@miss_LulaMae) April 23, 2021

The actress didn’t accessorise her neck so that the eyes stuck on the dress. Scarlett went with nude makeup and had her gold locks in wavy curls with a middle parting. She looked super h*t, enough to melt the glaciers.

What do you think about Scarlett Johansson’s look from the Avengers: Endgame premiere? Meanwhile, now the actress is busy working on a few films. She will be seen in Asteroid City, Project Artemis and My Mother’s Wedding.

