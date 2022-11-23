Fashion is an unspoken language and if you wear a proper outfit you can say a million things without uttering any word. And our Bollywood divas know better than anybody how to keep up with their style game and let their attires do all the talking! Be it the 90s’ beauties, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, or the Gen-Z actresses, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan – everybody tries to keep up with the pace of fashion evolution.

Last night, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan hosted a birthday party where every celeb from Tinseltown came wearing a white outfit and looked absolutely ethereal. Scroll below to find out who wore what and how much they raised the temperature with their sultry looks!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of today’s time who apart from her acting skills is also known for her fashion A-game. Whenever she steps outside in the city, she always tries to put her best fashion foot forward. Last night, she donned a white body-hugging ruched dress with corset detailing and noodle straps and kept the fashion mongers busy with her looks. She kept it minimal yet glam and with a touch of blush on her cheeks, defined brows, some mascara, and glossy brown lip shade she completed her whole look. To accentuate it further, Ananya added white heart-shaped earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is known for her stout and curvy figure. Apart from being an actress, her gym workouts and fashionable looks also get discussed. At last night’s party, she opted for a white full-sleeve body-hugging short dress with a plunging neckline, and flaunted her busty assets. With a light and dewy foundation, mascara-laden lashes and glossy red lips, she completed her look. Disha kept her blow-dried hair open and accessorised the look with a pair of dainty earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Alaya F

Alaya F is currently hitting the headlines as her film with Kartik Aaryan Freddy is going to be released on an OTT platform. Yesterday, she wore a white strapless corset dress with thigh-high slit detailing and a plunging neckline. She kept her look very minimal with a little bit of smokey shadow on her eyes, mascara, defined brows, and a n*de lip shade. For accessories, Alaya wore a pair of golden hoops and heels. Check out the video shared by Instant Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh came last night at the party wearing a white jumpsuit with cut-out detailing at the waist. With a plunging neckline, she flaunted her busty assets. Sharvari opted for a unique golden neckpiece to go with the outfit and nothing else. With a light foundation, blushed cheeks, peachy pink eyes, mascara, glossy pink lips, and pin-straight hair, Sharvari completed her look. Check out the video shared by Instant Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well, what do you slayed the most among these four beauties? Vote below and let us know in the comments.

Who dazzled white supremacy?

Who Made A Stylish Appearance Raising The Temperature With Their Looks? Ananya Panday

Disha Patani

Alaya F View Results



