Rashmika Mandanna has already won our hearts with her bubbly nature, mature acting, and gorgeous looks. Within a short span of her career, she has already become a National crush! Well, apart from being an actress, her styling also gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts. She has a good taste in fashion and whenever she steps outside in the city she tries to maintain her comfy but stylish mantra! Recently, she shared a few pictures on her IG handle and we can’t help but fall in love with her beauty!

On the work front, Rashmika hails from the South Indian film industry but she is trying to branch out her genre and language of acting as she debuted in Bollywood with the film Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan. Even though the movie didn’t work out at the box office, it received a lot of positive responses from the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Her photos surely have brightened our day this week. Sharing these, she captioned the post as, “Let’s slowly start getting back to business now.. ❤️”

In the pictures, Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely ethereal as she exuded royalty. She can be seen wearing a beautiful red coloured lehenga choli. While the lehenga has a beautiful flare, the choli has a plunging neckline, and the whole outfit has floral embroidery with sequin work all over it. She completed the look with a dupatta that has a scalloped hemline and an embroidered border. Flaunting her curvy figure, Rashmika posed for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

To accessorise, Rashmika Mandanna wore a pair of danglers, a finger ring, and a stack of bangles in one hand. She opted for a light foundation, contoured cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, highlighted cheekbones, a red bindi, and a soft maroon matte lip shade. She kept her hair messy curls open and completed the whole look.

Well, the wedding season is here and if you still don’t know what to wear and how to keep your look simple but gorgeous, take a cue from Rashmika Mandanna! So, would you like to recreate this look as a bridesmaid? Let us know in the comments below!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Chiselled Jawline & Busty Assets In A Rose Pink Coloured Strapless Satin Gown With Thigh-High Slit Detailing, Making Our Hearts Do ‘Cha-Cha-Cha’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News